Are you looking for a fast and stable virtual private network for your PC? try VPNArea for PC Windows. VPNArea is a fast and premium VPN service developed by Offshore Security LTD for cross platform operating system. VPNArea offers its customers fast partnerships with unlimited transfer speed and has a huge number of machines. The application enables users to use the Internet safely during the travels and at home. It also the possibility of connecting up to 3 devices at the same time (including the possibility of connecting with mobile devices). VPNArea also good compatibility thanks to the use of the OpenVPN plinth.

License: Trial

Author: Offshore Security LTD

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: VPNArea for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

VPNArea Overview

VPNArea will takes excellent care of its users data, so that it does not fall into the wrong hands like hackers, phishing websites or malicious attack. The features of VPNArea included: Double VPN servers, Strictly No Logs Shared IP, Be Anywhere, Stream Everything, Connect 6 Devices, Load, Distance and Speed Test, P2P and Torrents are welcome, No IPv6, WebRTC, DNS leaks, Our own No Logs DNS servers and more. Compared to competitive solutions, VPNArea has many servers on different continents, so the service allows you to choose the best location according to customer preferences. VPNArea are the only VPN provider with real VPN servers in 65 countries.

The country such as: United States, Argentina, Australia, Austria, Canada, China, Singapore, France, Germany and many more. VPNArea allows users to use several devices at the same time so that you can use the VPN network at the same time from a computer, as well as the same phone. With VPNArea you can feel more secure, since your geolocation is encrypted and you can switch to different servers in many countries, without losing the quality and speed of the internet.

Using VPN solutions is recommended for people who work outside the home because the VPN network can protect us against various attacks like using public wi-fi. Overall, VPNArena is a good solution because it offers a lot of functions for a small amount of money and has a trial plan that allows us to check the functions.

Features of VPNArea for PC

Super Fast VPN Speeds

Ad Blocking and Malware prevention

Double VPN servers

Strictly No Logs Shared IPs

Be Anywhere, Stream Everything

Connect 6 Devices

Change IP to 65+ countries

OpenVPN + Top encryption

Load, Distance and Speed Test

P2P and Torrents are welcome

No IPv6, WebRTC, DNS leaks

Our own No-Logs DNS servers

Stealth VPN / Stunnel

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

