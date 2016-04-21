Are you looking for a fast and stable virtual private network for your PC? try VPNArea for PC Windows. VPNArea is a fast and premium VPN service developed by Offshore Security LTD for cross platform operating system. VPNArea offers its customers fast partnerships with unlimited transfer speed and has a huge number of machines. The application enables users to use the Internet safely during the travels and at home. It also the possibility of connecting up to 3 devices at the same time (including the possibility of connecting with mobile devices). VPNArea also good compatibility thanks to the use of the OpenVPN plinth.
License: Trial
Author: Offshore Security LTD
OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10
Language: English
Version:
File Name: VPNArea for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup
File Size:
VPNArea Overview
VPNArea will takes excellent care of its users data, so that it does not fall into the wrong hands like hackers, phishing websites or malicious attack. The features of VPNArea included: Double VPN servers, Strictly No Logs Shared IP, Be Anywhere, Stream Everything, Connect 6 Devices, Load, Distance and Speed Test, P2P and Torrents are welcome, No IPv6, WebRTC, DNS leaks, Our own No Logs DNS servers and more. Compared to competitive solutions, VPNArea has many servers on different continents, so the service allows you to choose the best location according to customer preferences. VPNArea are the only VPN provider with real VPN servers in 65 countries.
The country such as: United States, Argentina, Australia, Austria, Canada, China, Singapore, France, Germany and many more. VPNArea allows users to use several devices at the same time so that you can use the VPN network at the same time from a computer, as well as the same phone. With VPNArea you can feel more secure, since your geolocation is encrypted and you can switch to different servers in many countries, without losing the quality and speed of the internet.
Using VPN solutions is recommended for people who work outside the home because the VPN network can protect us against various attacks like using public wi-fi. Overall, VPNArena is a good solution because it offers a lot of functions for a small amount of money and has a trial plan that allows us to check the functions.
Features of VPNArea for PC
- Super Fast VPN Speeds
- Ad Blocking and Malware prevention
- Double VPN servers
- Strictly No Logs Shared IPs
- Be Anywhere, Stream Everything
- Connect 6 Devices
- Change IP to 65+ countries
- OpenVPN + Top encryption
- Load, Distance and Speed Test
- P2P and Torrents are welcome
- No IPv6, WebRTC, DNS leaks
- Our own No-Logs DNS servers
- Stealth VPN / Stunnel
System Requirements
- Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz
- RAM: 1 Gb RAM
- Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space
- Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent
All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. You will need a valid product key or license key to get full version of VPNArea.