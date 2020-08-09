Xamarin Studio

Xamarin latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 2 and 64 bit. Xamarin is an application or platform for building Android and iOS apps with .NET and C# programing language developed by Microsoft. Developers can use this tools to write native Windows, Android and iOS application with native user interfaces. Using Xamarin forms users can develop android and iOS application without even learning any Android programming or iOS programming languages. Any body with knowledge of C# and .NET can start developing app using Xamarin. It’s integrated with Visual Studio IDE so, .NET and C# developers will feel more comfort working with Xamarin.

License: Free

Author: Micrsoft Inc

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Xamarin

File Size:

Visual Studio + Xamarin allows users to develop genuinely native (after compliation) application for Windows, Android and iOS and share business logic between them. With single code users can develop application for Android OS, iOS and Windows OS parallel. Setting up resource is very simple, it just needs PC with normal configuration. Using packages or plug-ins saves time on spending writing native codes for native functionality. Xamarin is well integrated with Visual Studio so it will feel very familiar to you once you start.

Writing cross platform code for phones using C# is incredible. You get the benefits of the C# community as well as using Visual Studio which has an excellent debugging experience. The application can be installed with Visual Studio and the installation and update process has been vastly improved over the past releases. Using Visual Studio + Xamarin project to debug an application running on a live device is an excellent experience.

Xamarin is a cross platform mobile application and windows app technology. If you know C# and .NET want to get into mobile development this is correct framework to try. Overall, Xamarin is best for cross platform mobile application development, because using C# and .NET programing language we can develop app with less time compared to other.

Features of Xamarin

Can develop cross platform application with single code

Setting up resource is very simple

USB debugging in android device

Allows packages/plugins from nuget.org website and functionality

Xamarin allows users to log errors and track usage

Developer can start developing an app which makes any company

Code sharing or managing is easy

Free from hanging or freezing the screen and increase the performance

Xamarin is best for cross platform mobile app development

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 2 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel HD Graphics or AMD equivalaent

