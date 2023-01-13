Did someone copy your work? Plagiarism Checker X will find out for you. You know it well – how important it is to cite sources when using other people’s content. But, as we all know, plagiarism is a serious issue. Plagiarism Checker X is the perfect solution to ensure that you don’t have any instances of undeclared copying of your content. Covers over 10 billion web pages. Don’t worry about plagiarism ever again! Plagiarism Checker X PC allows you to quickly and accurately check your workhttps://www.tonyknowles.com/grammarly/ to make sure it’s completely original.

License: Trial

Author: Plagiarism Checker X

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Plagiarism Checker X for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe

File Size:

Plagiarism Checker X Overview

Be sure of your work’s originality! Plagiarism Checker X PC helps you quickly and accurately detect any copied content, giving you the peace of mind that your work is 100% unique. It is a powerful tool to check for similarities on websites that may be harder to detect using simple search methods. With its easy-to-use interface, scan billions of documents across the web to check for plagiarism in just seconds. Get trusted results and avoid being accused of plagiarism. With its simple interface and powerful algorithms, you can be sure that your content is safe from plagiarism, keeping you one step ahead of potential copycats.

Plagiarism Checker X is a security application for finding duplicate online text using search engines. You will be able to identify the content that has been copied from your work so you can decide whether to write to the people who have copied your work and ask them to cite you as the original source, or whether to let it pass by unnoticed.

If you ever have doubts about your originality, no matter how well you have done your work – in the case of a student it might be a question of the honesty of your friend, or in the case of an author, you might think that someone has copied your work but you cannot prove it – all you need is Plagiarism Checker X.

Features of Plagiarism Checker X for PC

Multiple File Formats

Supports 50+ Languages

Used in 120+ Countries

Online Plagiarism Checker

Bulk Comparison

Website Plagiarism Checker

Comprehensive Reports

Bibliography & Quotes Detection

Side By Side Comparison

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

