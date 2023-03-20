While data can be deleted from a disk using the “Remove” command in a File Manager or using Shift+Delete keys, this method is very inaccurate and often leads to unrecoverable data loss. That’s why DiskInternals Uneraser uses special algorithms to bring back data even if it has been previously erased or overwritten. It can scan your disks with Deep Scan technology which allows it to access most of the files of any file system. You can choose some types of files (documents, images, videos, or archives) to be recovered first, but you should not forget about music files because they are common for all users.

DiskInternals Uneraser Overview

DiskInternals Uneraser is an easy-to-use data recovery utility designed for Windows 11, 10, and Windows 7 users. This software can recover deleted files from hard disks, USB drives, memory cards, or other storage media and bring them back to the original location or to a safe folder on your PC. Recover deleted files from all storage media and bring back your valuable data. DiskInternals Uneraser is easy-to-use data recovery software that was created using the most advanced technologies, including an in-house file carving algorithm developed by Data Recovery Labs.

Uneraser can recover files, folders, and text from hard disks, USB drives, and SD memory cards, as well as from cloud storage services such as OneDrive, Google Drive, and DropBox. The app is optimized for both home users and IT professionals. For instance, the file filtering capabilities can help you analyze disk contents to determine which items need recovery; then the application will automatically focus on those items only.

Overall, this is a reliable and versatile data recovery program. It can recover lost and deleted files from a disk or an SD card. Restore deleted data quickly and easily with DiskInternals Uneraser. Download this free tool now and get it back in minutes. Using DiskInternals Uneraser you can restore your deleted or lost images with just a few clicks.

Features of DiskInternals Uneraser for PC

Supported file systems: NTFS, exFAT, FAT12/16/32 (Windows)

HFS, HFS+ (MacOS X, iOS)

ZFS, Ext2, Ext3, Ext4, Reiser, Reiser4, UFS (Linux, FreeBSD)

Hidden file systems

Symbolic links for NTFS/HFS/Ext

Unicode for files and folder

Native RAID and Dynamic Disk Support

Windows and Linux software RAID arrays

Virtual Disk Images (VMware, VirtualBox, Microsoft VirtualPC, Parallels)

Forensic Disk Images (EnCase, ProDiscover)

MBR, GPT, Apple and BSD partition tables

Apple .DMG disk images

Creates image files for entire hard drives, logical drives, or their part

Disk image files can be processed like regular disks

Recovers compressed and encrypted files (NTFS, NTFS5)

Ignores file access rights (NTFS)

Recognizes localized and long file names

Undelete folders with subfolders

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

