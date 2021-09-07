It is true that free data recovery software for Windows is out there, but most of them are limited. You may have to purchase a license or be able to recover only a selected number of file types from Windows 10, Windows 8, Windows 7, Vista XP, or Windows Server. Recuva portable edition for Windows is just what the doctor ordered! It promises free unlimited data recovery for all kinds of files deleted from any hard disk drive (HDD). What’s more, it is easy to use and can fit into a USB drive. It’s a free and easy-to-use tool that can not only recover deleted data files but also prevent data loss from happening in the first place.

Recuva Portable Overview

The award-winning Recuva software for Windows was created to recover data from virtually any storage device. Recuva Portable for Windows can recover your data from virtually any storage device. Whatever device you lost data from, if you can connect it to a Windows PC, this software can scan it and has a good chance of recovering your lost data. Even if your hard drive is dead, chances are Recuva will be able to recover your files. It can effectively recover deleted files (recovery from damaged or formatted disks, recover deleted emails, recover deleted iPod music, undelete files on your computer, restore unsaved word documents, deep scan, securely delete files you want to erase forever, and more) from hard disks, USB flash drives, memory cards, and other storage devices.

Recuva for Windows scans hard disks, external hard drives, thumb drives, memory cards, digital cameras. With Recuva data recovery software, you can recover deleted files and folders from Windows 10, Windows 8, Windows 7, Vista, XP, or server 2000, etc. So overall you can freely use this best free data recovery tool if your drive letter is lost and cannot recognize by Windows System.

Overall, this is the best free data recovery software for FAT32, NTFS, and exFAT file systems to recover all deleted files. Recuva-free software has not only powerful functions to recover Windows disk data by fast scanning, but also an easy and friendly interface, that can recover lost data quickly.

Features of Recuva Portable for PC

Free and useful undeletion software

Recuva is fast, smooth, and easy to use

Has a very simple user interface

Deep Scan

Securely delete files you want to erase forever

Undelete files on your computer

Quick-Start Wizard

Full Windows OS support and many languages

Gives you the option to undeletion or recovery all or select items

Recovery of any file on the disk includes: pictures, music, document, video, compressed and email

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

