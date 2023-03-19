Are you struggling to access your remote PC or server from another location? Remote Utilities Windows is the perfect solution for you! Get the power of remote access with Remote Utilities Windows! With secure, reliable, and easy-to-use remote desktop software, you can access your computer from anywhere in the world. Monitor or control a remote computer as if you were sitting in front of it, view your remote desktop even with a slow internet connection or mobile device, and easily transfer text and files between remote computers.

License: Trial

Author: Remote Utilities LLC

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Remote Utilities Portable for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe

File Size:

Remote Utilities Portable Overview

This product is a portable remote desktop client that lets you connect to a remote PC or server and control it as if you are sitting in front of it using its keyboard and mouse. You can copy files back and forth, move them between computers, perform administrative tasks such as services/printer management, shut down/reboot the remote system, and more. Remote Utilities is an excellent remote access and control tool that allows you to have fast, secure, and reliable desktop access to your home or office computer from anywhere in the world, through the Internet or private LAN connection.

This is the all-in-one software that helps manage multiple remote desktops from one single place. It has got a file manager, remote desktop connection capabilities, and more. At a time you can run multiple remote desktops and track the changes made to the system while managing it remotely. Enjoy a fast, efficient, and cost-effective way to manage the files, services, printers, and more on your remote system with Remote Utilities Windows.

While Remote Utilities is not free software (there is a free trial version; see below for details), IK Multimedia has made several improvements from previous versions, including improved performance and functionality. Version 3 of Remote Utilities adds features such as port forwarding and file transfer capability, support for macOS Sierra, the Apple Watch app, and more.

Features of Remote Utilities Portable for PC

Connect from anywhere, everywhere

Unattended and attended access

Connection mode for every situation

Address book to keep you organized

Strong security and 2-factor authentication

MSI Configurator for mass deployment

Self-hosted server

Active Directory support

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

