Windows 10 Pro offline installer ISO file or Professional edition gives you the best experience for starting fast and getting things done. Windows 10 Pro edition is the best advance and most powerful operating system till now from Microsoft. Windows 10 delivers comprehensive protection including antivirus, firewall, internet protections, and more. This version of windows with all features and all the updates by Microsoft in a release. In this version, file explorer now features a dark theme when dark mode is enabled in settings. This feature is nice and very easy to use, and then you can now name live folders in Start.

License: Free Trial

Author: Microsoft

OS: Windows

Language: English

Version: Pro Version

File Name:

File Size:

Windows 10 Pro Overview

It is the dominant gaming operating system for now. All the icons, windows, and components are redesigned and it’s much better than the previous design in any Windows version. The full version will repair windows in the event of a crash. Windows 10 Pro for its absolutely stable platform extensive driver compatibility with added cards and input-output devices. While Windows generally has been a clunky interface, Windows 10 Pro Edition is really finally one of the more finished products from Microsoft.

Windows 10 helps you stay current for a worry-free experience with the greatest features. This OS comes with Microsoft Edge, an all-new browser that’s built to give you a better web experience. The start menu is back in an expanded form, plus we’ll bring over your pinned apps and favorites so they’re ready and waiting for you. I must admit I am biased as I have used this program for a long time. To me, the program seems very stable and works well for most programs.

This is the official installation Windows 10 Pro version, you must make a bootable USB (with Rufus program) or use disk burning. It’s not an online installer, it’s a full download version. If you have already the older version of Windows 7, 8, or 8.1 then you can upgrade to Windows 10, you can follow this page. Overall it’s a good Operating System.

Features of Windows 10 Pro for PC

Bootable ISO

UEFI Ready

Diagnostics and Recovery Toolset 10

BitLocker data encryption and protection help keep your information safe

Hyper-V functionality lets you create virtual machines, while Remote Desktop allows

You can now configure pen peripherals to take a snip when pressing a button.

A new Screen snip action has been added to quick actions in the Action Center.

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD with 1 GHz or faster processor or SoC

RAM: 1 GB RAM

Hard Disk: 16 GB for 32-bit OS 20 GB for 64-bit OS free space

Video Graphics: Intel or AMD equivalent

