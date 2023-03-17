Despite the fact that most people only make a backup of their data, which is not quite often, this does not mean that their information is safe. Accidents happen and files can easily get deleted from your computer. Acronis Data Recovery Software will scan your computer for lost files and then you can restore them for free. If a file is found recoverable, you can choose to recover it or not. The program can recreate constant and variable-size files as well as deleted pictures, videos, documents, and other files. Acronis Revive will help you in these eventualities by getting back data that was lost for good.

License: Trial

Author: Acronis Team

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Acronis Revive for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe

File Size:

Acronis Revive Overview

Recover deleted photos, videos, music, and documents from hard drives and media cards. Run Acronis Revive directly from a USB flash drive or CD/DVD. It will recover lost files from any PC no matter the Windows version (even Windows 11). The software can recover 10 files and folders in each folder you select as a free trial before you purchase. In order to recover accidentally deleted files, you need to install Acronis Revive for PC first. This utility can help to get back your files that are accidentally removed from your PC. During the installation of this application, you will be asked to restart the PC in order to finish the progress.

Acronis Revive allows you to restore deleted or deleted files and recover lost data under certain circumstances. Recover deleted and accidentally removed files from your PC. Recover deleted files from all types of media devices and instantly back them up to cloud storage. Restore lost photos, music, videos, and documents easily with the new Acronis Revive application. Its simple user-friendly interface makes the recovery process even more efficient, helping you to get back what you thought was lost forever.

Overall, Acronis Revive for PC is a file retrieval application designed to restore deleted files from your Windows operating system. If you have accidentally deleted a file that is crucial for your daily activities, then Acronis Revive will help you recover it in no time.

Features of Acronis Revive for PC

Creates a disk image during recovery

Visually displays scanning operation

Saves a log of recoveries and failures

Offers multiple scan modes

Supports numerous file types

Find deleted files on internal drives, external drives, and memory cards

Easily locate a variety of documents, spreadsheets, presentations, and media files

Examine movie, audio, and picture files to gauge the chance of recovery

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

