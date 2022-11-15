Are you ready to dominate the field of battle? Then get ready to team up with your comrades, crush your enemies and destroy the opposing Nexus. A collection of champions from all corners of Runeterra have come together to battle on Summoner’s Rift. With dynamic game-changing events never seen before, LoL is a game that changes every time you play it. Play five different roles during a single game and find your favorite. Find the perfect champion for your team and make it to the top of the ranks with them.

A true MOBA game where your strategy

Unranked and ranked mode where every champion

Real-time multiplayer games powered by skill shots, team fights, and big plays

Team up with friends and test your skills in MOBA combat

5v5 online multiplayer games

Join games as a duo, trio, or a full team

Face off in the arena

Choose from a roster of melee, ranged, magic, or attack-damage champions

Queue up as a carry, support, jungler, or tank

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

