WPS Office Offline

WPS Office latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. WPS Office is office suite like Microsoft Office developed and published by KingSoft. WPS office comes with an all in one package, multiple windows can be seen in a single view. The features of WPS Office product are very simple and easy to use, and the mobile view mode is awesome. The conversion of file from WPS to PDF and etc, is fabulous. With WPS Office suite you can do everything and work with different programs. It has Presentations, Writer, Spreadsheets, PDF, various formats and you can do translations into different languages: Chinese, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Vietnamese, and many more.

WPS Office product is compatible with MS Office product including Word, PowerPoint, Excel, Google Docs, Google Sheets, Google Slides, Adobe PDF and OpenOffice. It also supports 51 languages and All Office File Formats such as: doc, docx, wpt, dotm, docm, dot, dotx, xls, xlsx, xlt, xltx, csv, xml , et, ett, PDF, ppt, pot, dps, dpt, pptx, potx, ppsx, txt, log, lrc, c, cpp, h, asm, s, java, asp, bat, bas, prg, cmd, Zip. This a really amazing application for anyone like teacher, student, home users, and more.

The application is high compatibility with Microsoft Office, Google Docs, Adobe PDF product. With WPS Office you can also editing PDF document easely, PDF to word, PDF comment, PDF sign, PDF compress, etc. WPS Office offers WPS Cloud feature it will give you 1 Gb free space to access files anytime from computers and mobile devices. You can write all the articles that you have to deliver daily, regardless of the language and share them quickly.

The most and the best benefit of this application is that from there you can also share it if you need. It is actually very practical and easy to use. It is very difficult to find a disadvantage, at least for current job and occupation. Anyone who needs to work with documents can use it perfectly, since it is very easy to use and manage it.

Features of WPS Office

Create amazing document: Writer, Presentations and Spreadsheets

Easy file sharing

Styles are available to use even the ones you created

Easy to download and send files for use

Connect to your Cloud

Fully compatible with Microsoft Word

Fully compatible with Microsoft PowerPoint

Fully compatible with Microsoft Excel

Save documents as a PDF

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

