Discord Desktop latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Discord is a free VoIP application for Microsoft Windows developed and published by Discord Inc. Discord makes it so easy for new users to find their friends and start talking either by text or voice calls. The application is able to connect with your team and get your work done efficiently as possible. The fact that you can screen share your work and communicate in group chats is amazing better than other application. It also lets us easily invite other team members for those that don’t have an account, to have them invited directly.

License: Free

Author: Discord Inc

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Discord

File Size:

Discord gives you a online community that can grow to be extremely large. It is great to use with a group of friends or for a company that wants to connect coworkers and give them a place to communicate. The application has a very easy signup and offers two factor authentication requiration for your personal discord server. There are some downsides about discord. It’s not as easy to use as facebook or Instagram, for now. The only thing that makes it easier is having a chat with a friend.

With Discord you can create secure chat channels to play games with friends, organize squads, find teammates, LFG, and participate. You can easily start a group chat for everything you and your gaming clan want to talk about. You can also message, call, and chat with your friends in real time for all your gaming needs. It is multiplatform is very easy to use you can add multimedia content. If you have a chat with someone else, it’s much faster than using apps like facebook messenger or WhatsApp.

Although it is the program excellence for online player chats, it has a lot of potential. If you have a staff team and want to communicate but don’t want to use a pesky email server, use this application now. Discord is widely recommended if you need to keep a group of people communicated in a practical and efficient.

Features of Discord

Live text, voice, and video chat

Private and public messaging

Instant invite links for chat servers

Server tools and member roles

Community management

Push notification controls

Cross-platform app for AFK chatting

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 2 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equvalent

