Discord Portable for PC is an American VoIP, instant messaging developed by Discord Inc for Windows. This application is simple, easy of use, lightweight, has good user interface and great for voice chatting, video calling and messaging friends in messages or in a group. This application is vital for serious gamers, it’s so functional, Discord is so much better than other software, whether on PC or mobile devices. This software allows you to configure chat in a very short time, which is one of the functions that fascinates me the most with relevance to another. It is soo visually appealing and has a clean and illustrated interface,

License: Free

Author: Discord Inc

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Discord Portable for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

The software adapts well to a large number of attendees in a single ongoing call, which is recommended for large team. Discord makes it easy to talk every day and hang out more often, where you can stay close and have fun over text, voice, and video. Whether you’re part of a school club, a gaming group, a worldwide art community. Along with users of Discord application who use other pieces of accessibility software. Gaming community uses it for in-game staff voice chat, community news and events, staff meetings, and like a social media hub for member hang-out voice and text chat.

Discord is VoIP communications, instant messaging, Videoconferences, content delivery, and social media platform like Facebook. With Discord for PC, all you have to do is click on the link to enter the meeting and enter the access code. You can also share screens, make web conferences, video calls, and audio calls. Share your message with hundreds of people around the world using PC desktop.

There is so much to like about Discord, the service has been fabulous, call quality is great. If you are interested in large group calls then this is the right choice. If you like playing games, online games you must try this application right now. If you are the only one using the software, I think it is perfectly fine for small team. If you are looking for a simple, visually appealing, free, and amazing online chat app, choose discord.

Features of Discord Portable for PC

Live text, voice, and video chat

Private and public messaging

Instant invite links for chat servers

Server tools and member roles

Community management

Push notification controls

Cross-platform app for AFK chatting

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 2 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equvalent

