Did you enjoy classic games such as Monkey Island, Darby the Dragon, Gregory & the Hot Air Balloon, Bargon Attack, Croustibat, Fascination, Geisha, Gobliiins (Series), Magic Tales (Series), or Maniac Mansion? You will be surprised at how many new titles are playable completely free of charge with ScummVM software. ScummVM allows you to use your computer as a virtual aid for playing classic adventure games. ScummVM is a program that allows you to play certain graphic adventure games, usually referred to as point and click. It provides support for more than 60 games that were originally released across the spectrum of Adventure Game Studio developers.

ScummVM Emulator Overview

ScummVM is the reimplementation of LucasArts’ SCUMM game engine that allows you to run certain classic graphical point-and-click adventure games. Many games based on this engine exist today, and many of them are available for their 30th birthday, starting with Maniac Mansion and also including Day of the Tentacle or Full Throttle. ScummVM it’s easy to use and also has versions for practically all systems with 2D graphics capabilities. The program contains extensive support for ScummVM and also many of the common adventure game formats. Just add the games to your library, start one, and play.

The emulator lets you use modern computers to play thousands of classic graphic adventure games. To use ScummVM you will need the original game files from your games, which you put on ScummVM to run them. The program also features graphics and audio change options, as well as gameplay customizations.

ScummVM, a program that allows you to play classic games in all their versions, is ready to take its place as your sidekick on your Windows PC. Overall, ScummVM allows you to experience classic graphical adventure games on your computer. It is a non-commercial project that was created with the purpose of preserving these types of games – keeping them alive, and free of charge as well.

Features of ScummVM Emulator for PC

Free, simple, and lightweight emulator

Change the way you play the game

Configure visual and audio options

Customize it to your individual needs

Combine several games

Configuration file

Command line interface

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

