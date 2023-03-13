Tired of the endless ads when listening to music or watching videos? Now, with Pure Tuber for PC, you can enjoy uninterrupted streaming without any ads! The powerful ad blocker will get rid of all annoying ads so you can have a seamless experience. Get more out of your entertainment with Pure Tuber for PC. Say goodbye to the annoying ads when you watch your favorite tube videos or listen to your favorite songs. With Pure Tuber for PC, you can now enjoy seamless streaming and background play without any ADs interrupting you. Get the complete ad-blocking experience and make your streaming experience smooth with Pure Tuber for PC.

License: Free

Author: Pure Tuber

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Pure Tuber for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe

File Size:

Pure Tuber Overview

Advanced Video Player with an extra feature for Kodi, streams, and google plus a super fast way to download movies or TV shows free on the web in 1080p 720p quality. It supports all formats from 3gp to mp4, mkv and avi 1080p BluRay 4K. It works by blocking ads from running on your device and playing in the background so you can enjoy uninterrupted playtime. It blocks all Ads when watching tube videos and listening to music or audio, enjoy smooth background play and floating popup play right now

Install Pure Tuber to skip ads for video and music, and enjoy smooth background play and floating popup play right now. It is lightweight and easy to use, with built-in features for skipping ads on YouTube, background play, and floating popup play. A lightweight app will not slow down your phone, PC, or tablet in any way, as it barely consumes any battery or memory.

Get Pure Tuber for PC and enjoy a smooth, uninterrupted experience with no ads! Our state-of-the-art ad blocker will block all ads when watching tube videos and listening to music or audio. Install now and get free premium features like background play and floating popup play right away.

Features of Pure Tuber for PC

Easy to use

Lightweight and smooth

Block video Ads and background player

One-click YT login

Different video resolutions are available when watching videos, including 720p, 1080p HD, 2k HD and even 4K

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 3 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 3 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

How to download Pure Tuber app for PC

Using Bluestacks emulator

1. Download and install Bluestacks.

2. Open Bluestacks on your PC and log in to your Google play account.

3. Search for Pure Tuber.

4. Click install.

Using MEmu emulator

1. Download MEmu on your PC.

2. Open the emulator.

3. Download Pure Tuber APK.

4. On MEmu click the APK tab.

5. Click on the downloaded Pure Tuber.

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. Pure Tuber is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.