PDFCreator latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. PDFCreator is a free and powerful viewer, converter, merge and create portable document format application PDF developed by pdfforge GmbH. This tool is very versatile and useful for many users, it can be used at any scale. With PDFCreator users can create new PDF documents, join existing PDF files, create PDF following another class of files such as an image. One of the best features of this application and important things with this tool is that you can protect your files with a password. It is a simple tool but with great potential for use.

License: Free

Author: pdfforge GmbH

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: PDFCreator

File Size:

This tool is that it can be used at any level, either for education or work. Its use is simple and intuitive which allows it to be used by anyone. It has a very attractive graphic design, which when viewing or working intuitively. Best of all, you can edit your documents. If the free version is used, you lose a few seconds looking at the advertising shown. However, this is not a big problem and you can continue to use this great tool very normally. You can upgrade to professional or bussiness version of this application anytime.

If you can print your document, you can convert it to PDF with freeware application PDFCreator. Yyou can convert the document to other popular images formats such as: PNG, JPEG and TIF. This application allows you to secure your documents against unauthorized access or modifications. You can restrict access to your PDFs, require a password to open the document or restrict printing and modifying.

I recommend PDFCreator to everyone because currently most of the documents available on the Internet are in PDF format and you must necessarily have a pdf reader. I can give is that you are encouraged to use this tool if you want to create or edit a pdf file, it is a complete tool.

Features of PDFCreator

PDFCreator is Open Source software

Free to use PDFCreator at home or at work

May access the source code and compile it on your own

Convert your documents to PDF, JPG, PNG, TIF and more

Merge multiple documents to one file

Profiles make frequently used settings available with one click

Use automatic saving to have a fully automated PDF printer

Take care of the complexity and make converting PDFs simple

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

