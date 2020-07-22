Windows Photo Gallery latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Windows Photo Gallery is a free default image viewer, photo editor and image organize by Microsoft. This application is the best, fastest, most intuitive and comprehensive, stand alone image processing software available for PC. Everything is to hand and there is no need for hunting around in hidden sub menu. With this application you can save and save and save, and at any time revert back to your original photo or even just change one setting back. The best benefit is definitely helps speed up the editing process when you can just do it all in a few clicks.

Photo management, Photo editing, Photo and video import, and support many image or photo formats depend on the Windows version, additional WIC codecs for QuickTime/raw image formats/Webp, and platform updates, e.g., JPEG (.jpg, .jpeg), BMP (.bmp), PNG (.png), TIFF (.tif and .tiff), HD Photo .wdp (later replaced by JPEG XR .jxr), and GIF(.gif). Windows Photo Gallery also can scanning or importing large numbers of images is simplified and easier to create useable file names including image attributes

It can pair likeness of photos together which would make it easier to make an album, video compilation or photo books. When you try for quick editing, it takes alot more than a steady hand to get edits done but easy of use. It also provides other basic photo editing functions, such as resizing, cropping, and also has the ability to easily organize and view images. Able to manipulate and print multiple images with labels or other information.

Windows Photo Gallery offers overwhelming interface, not quite as powerful as others but editing satisfies majority of needs. I recommend try around with the software first so that you can understand all of it’s features before making a decision.

Features of Windows Photo Gallery

Photo editing

Photo and video import

Photo management

Allows photos to be edited for exposure or color correction

It also provides other basic photo editing functions

Can view a photo’s color histogram

Allows them to adjust the photo’s shadows, highlights and sharpness

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

