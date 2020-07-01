Microsoft Office 365 latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. What makes life and daily work a little easier until a beginner or newcomer can start using office suite immediately without problems? of course using an office suite specifically designed for all office needs with cloud storage mode. Microsoft Office 365 is a office suite and the latest subscription service from the world’s most trusted software by Microsoft Inc. It’s the lightest and most versatile office suite for PC Windows. It is less complicated and very easy to use because it has everything combined in a single application can handle many formats. With MS Office 365 can open, view and edit my files anywhere through computer product. It to anyone who has to do their work in front of the computer.

License: Trial

Author: Microsoft Inc

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Microsoft Office 365

File Size:

Office 365 includes all the old version core application of Microsoft Office 2013. The best feature like PDF edit in Word, Microsoft Word 365 included in Office 365 can now edit PDF files. The office suite that offers: empowered with cloud capabilities, can access your data from anywhere on any device, with simple setup process, step by step guide provided, can auto-complete your entry hence saving time, helps you design customized marketing material, secure and reliable, one click sharing and video conferencing included, online data cloud and more.

With Microsoft Word 365 you can create and edit your documents, especially those that are of paramount importance to your work. Power Point that offers you to make slides with the excellent designs that the software has to make any presentations. Microsoft Outlook that offers the instant email messaging service and Microsoft Access and Excel. The best benefit to produce professional documents and be sure that the grammar and spelling is correct.

If you are looking to save time in your work and administrative activities of your company you should have this wonderful all-in-one tool offered by Microsoft Office. I recommended the application personal way is recommended for its great versatility and performance. Overall, Microsoft Office 365 is a dependable software that is easy to use.

Features of Microsoft Office 365

Has clean interface with less cluttering

Can edit your documents where ever you are and which ever device you are using

Can edit PDF files in Word

Can move your documents to the cloud with ease

Includes all the core features of Office 2013

SkyDrive integrated

Can embed photos from Flickr and Facebook in PowerPoint

New analytic tools included in Excel

Outlook is automatically connected to Microsoft account

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 4 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 4 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel HD Graphics or AMD equivalent

