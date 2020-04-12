Chatwork desktop latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Chatwork is a instant messaging application developed and published by Chatwork Co. Ltd. Chatwork making the communication is solid and the advice and information that it is given to the classmates be effective, your team member, also your family fast and reliable, and all this without hassle. The application makes communication more versatile and has most functions of the desktop version. Chatwork is fantastic to be up to date with homework. It has a great user experience. It’s very reliable and super fun to use. Also has integration features, which links storage clouds to share files.
License: Free
Author: Chatwork Co. Ltd
OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10
Language: English
Version:
File Name: Chatwork
File Size:
Chatwork enhances our productivity and simplifies team collaboration or team member. It makes group interaction more dynamic and allows us to share files without delays. It’s a one stop shop for recalling screen shots, assigning tasks, or whatever else each team needs to keep track of for in house communications. It has many features such as: Chat, Task management, File sharing, Video chat, File management, and many more. Chatwork has the essential features to carry out projects, share files and work together.
It is built to enhance teamwork and make the interaction between people in the organization more easily and effectively. Chatwork is all in one application including chat, task, video and file sharing platform that inspires teams to collaborate more effectively and be happier at work. With the desktop app, you can login to multiple Chatwork accounts at once, and this application offer screenshots feature. You can have one app to rule them all.
Chatwork is an excellent software that you will not regret. It has an affordable price for small and medium-sized companies. Chatwork is a modern application and very easy to use for our team. The communication through its platform is easy, it also allows us to share reports, meeting notes and ideas for future projects.
Features of Chatwork
- Secure messaging
- Collaborate across devices
- Faster than email
- Real time communication
- Chat with text, images and voice recordings
- Assign tasks to group members
- Share files with your team
- Voice and video call
- Contact management
- Profile
- Notifications
- User management
System Requirements
- Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz
- RAM: 1 Gb RAM
- Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space
- Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent
We don’t provide any keygen, crack, patch or serial number in our site. Chatwork is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.