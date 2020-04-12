Chatwork desktop latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Chatwork is a instant messaging application developed and published by Chatwork Co. Ltd. Chatwork making the communication is solid and the advice and information that it is given to the classmates be effective, your team member, also your family fast and reliable, and all this without hassle. The application makes communication more versatile and has most functions of the desktop version. Chatwork is fantastic to be up to date with homework. It has a great user experience. It’s very reliable and super fun to use. Also has integration features, which links storage clouds to share files.

License: Free

Author: Chatwork Co. Ltd

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Chatwork

File Size:

Chatwork enhances our productivity and simplifies team collaboration or team member. It makes group interaction more dynamic and allows us to share files without delays. It’s a one stop shop for recalling screen shots, assigning tasks, or whatever else each team needs to keep track of for in house communications. It has many features such as: Chat, Task management, File sharing, Video chat, File management, and many more. Chatwork has the essential features to carry out projects, share files and work together.

It is built to enhance teamwork and make the interaction between people in the organization more easily and effectively. Chatwork is all in one application including chat, task, video and file sharing platform that inspires teams to collaborate more effectively and be happier at work. With the desktop app, you can login to multiple Chatwork accounts at once, and this application offer screenshots feature. You can have one app to rule them all.

Chatwork is an excellent software that you will not regret. It has an affordable price for small and medium-sized companies. Chatwork is a modern application and very easy to use for our team. The communication through its platform is easy, it also allows us to share reports, meeting notes and ideas for future projects.

Features of Chatwork

Secure messaging

Collaborate across devices

Faster than email

Real time communication

Chat with text, images and voice recordings

Assign tasks to group members

Share files with your team

Voice and video call

Contact management

Profile

Notifications

User management

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

We don’t provide any keygen, crack, patch or serial number in our site. Chatwork is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.