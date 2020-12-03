Microsoft Word for PC is text editor for produce and print documents developed by Microsoft Inc. Many people are familiar with Microsoft Office like Microsoft Excel, Powerpoint and Microsoft Access the software helps a lot of office work. This application program that is designed to help you an many people to edit, create and save document. It’s able to edit ms office filetype such as; Doc, PPTX and Docx. This software is the most powerfull to edit document. MS Word less resources on PC like dual core Pentium 4 or AMD equivalent. It’s used for contracts, pamphlets, fliers, just about anything that we use in our organization is produced from Word.

Microsoft Word has a wide range of tools and functionalities very useful when creating your most important Texts. MS Word is an integral part of MS Power Point, MS Excel, MS Access, MS Outlook, MS Publisher and many more features of Microsoft Office. In fact some people are not aware that there are text editor because Microsoft Word has gained enough ground owing to the personality. A text editor that has been widely used in many countries in the world, then makes this software the best in it’s class.

Microsoft Word is one of the Programs that belong to the extensive Microsoft Office Program package. MS Word empower you to embed reference and list of such information. You can write quickly, add other objects in the text, add images too if needed. MS Word give a many people the convenience of writing that is useful to easily publish or print document. It’s nice to have a desktop version of a program in case you ever have to be offline as well.

MS Word is a text editors that can help you to make a new file or document, can give you access to other document in the same format, edit document and make corrections. MS Word it is part from text editors (Microsoft Office all version) or document category and is license as shareware or free trial.

Features of Microsoft Word for PC

Good text editors which can be used for creating impressive documents, presentations and spreadsheets

Flexible application which provides new ways for delivering the best work

You got new interface enhancements which include backstage view which consolidate the document management commands in single location

This program includes extended file format support and co-authoring features.

Enhanced security with the introduction of protected View.

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD With Dual Core 1 GHz

RAM: 256 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 3 GB Hard Disk Space available

Video Graphics: Intel HD Graphics or AMD equivalent

