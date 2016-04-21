Facebook Messenger for PC is a free chat and video call developed and published by Facebook Inc, it is full offline installer standalone setup. This is invaluable for communicating with other team members, friends, family, your client about tasks as well as for holding meetings. The meaning all work remotely, and having an instant means of contact that isn’t text messaging is fantastic. The usage is otherwise extremely straightforward if you have any familiarity with other Facebook applications like WhatsApp Messenger. The software however is free to use and also allows for an exchange of files or documents.

License: Free

Author: Facebook Inc

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Facebook Messenger for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Facebook Messenger Overview

The application allows you to maintain communication with friends, family, and business partners. Facebook Messenger chance to create work chats for different departments and different friend group chats at home. One of the virtues of this program is its application for smartphones. it does do additional things like send videos (can send pictures), and works well for what it does, basic, quick conversation. Messenger gives an option to organize with ease in a large group chat and easily have access to share with each other.

Facebook Messenger is the best application from Facebook Inc and usees like easy and calling and messaging are too easy also, audio calling and audio calling easy for all your friends. Also, you can merge all your contact to use in the Facebook Messenger application. You will use your contact in Messenger application and direct messaging and calling thru hangout fast. Its application for smartphones and PC completely depends on the internet.

It is a simple, free program that can be used both on the computer and on your smart cell phone. The application does his job, which is to maintain contact with another person. The technology is very good and is backed by Facebook Inc. It is a program to use and I am sure you will like it a lot.

Features of Facebook Messenger for PC

Send a messages

Show your reaction

Share photos and videos

Rally the group

Send voice messages

Bring SMS into messenger

Share your location

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

