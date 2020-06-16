123 Free Solitaire download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. 123 Free Solitaire is a free games and absolutely high quality solitaire games collection for Microsoft Windows created by TreeCardGames. This game with simple graphics, good gameplay, easy control to use for newbie and master, and also has no story, what so ever. For most other games, pretty boring graphics, but well down for solitaire. It’s basically just you, moving your mouse, and clicking on the cards. These are probably some of the most simple controls ever. As for the gameplay, it’s easy to learn, and you’re not going to forget how to play the game.

License: Free

Author: TreeCardGames

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

File Name: 123 Free Solitaire

123 Free Solitaire include many games such as: FreeCell, Klondike, Diplomat, Forty Thieves, Flower Garden, Golf A-K, Forty Thieves, Grandfather’s Clock, Pyramid, Spider Solitaire, Spider Solitaire One Suit, Spider Solitaire Two Suits, Yukon and many other exciting solitaire games. The rules of Solitaire are simple. You have a deck of cards, and you need to get them all in a certain order, going from Ace, to King. It’s more complicated than that, of course, but it’s pretty easy to learn.

A simple game of cards shouldn’t need so much eye-candy, right. The cards look like the real things, you can easily distinguish the Four Of Hearts from the Ace Of Spades. To add just a little more to this simple game, you can choose a different back for each card. When you decided to relieve some stress by playing Solitaire, there is your story. You can also make up plenty more card or play with your friends.

This game is a great time killer, and it’s free on most computers. While it isn’t the most exciting game out there, it’s a fun diversion for when your waiting for something exciting in your day. Overall, 123 Free Solitaire is the perfect game to play to kill time. It’s not difficult. It doesn’t take long. It’s not very involving, etc.

Features of 123 Free Solitaire

More than 9 trillion possible games (shuffles) to play for each Solitaire

Beautiful Card Set, Card Backs and Backgrounds!

Customize decks and backgrounds

Autoplay function

Undo and Redo feature!

Fully compatible with SolSuite 2019, the world’s most downloaded and complete solitaire program

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

