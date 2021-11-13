Open your CD and DVD images easily in Windows. WinCDEmu is an open-source utility that installs a Windows device driver that allows a user to access an image of a CD or DVD as if it were a physical drive. WinCDEmu supports ISO, CUE/BIN, CCD/IMG, NRG, MDS/MDF, and RAW formats. The application installs a Windows device driver that allows a user to access an image of a CD or DVD as if it were a physical drive (a CD/DVD reader). It installs a Windows driver which adds an additional to your computer; when you insert a CD/DVD image, WinCDEmu will fetch the image and use it for its data.

License: Free

Author: Sysprogs UG

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: WinCDEmu for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

WinCDEmu Overview

WinCDEmu allows you to mount image files on disk drives. For example, if you have an operating system or application installation CD, you can run it directly from WinCDEmu without having to first burn the CD to a physical drive. WinCDEmu supports ISO, NRG, BIN/CUE, IMG, MDF/MDS, and CCD/IMG formats. It is free software licensed under the GNU General Public License. This is a new concept alternative to other available software on the market; we took features from all of the most popular applications and created one simple, convenient and easy-to-use package.

The developers wanted it to be lightweight, quick, and most importantly – open source. In building, this program developers have added compatibility with many new image formats as well as built-in support for ISO, CUE, BIN, CCD, NRG, and MDS/MDF. WinCDEmu mounts disk image files in Windows, making them look and feel like real CD or DVD media. It installs a Windows kernel-mode driver that simulates a CD-ROM drive and attaches itself to WinAPI.

Overall, WinCDEmu is a CD/DVD emulation driver. It allows you to mount image files in Microsoft Windows NT, 2000, XP, Vista, 7, 8, and 10. It can access all CD formats with the extensions CUE, CCD, IMG, ISO, BIN, MDF, or NRG.

Features of WinCDEmu for PC

One-click mounting of ISO, CUE, NRG, MDS/MDF, CCD, IMG images

Supports an unlimited amount of virtual drives

Runs on 32-bit and 64-bit Windows versions from XP to Windows 10

Allows creating ISO images through a context menu in Explorer

Small installer size – less than 2MB

Does not require rebooting after installation

A special portable version is available

Translated to more than 20 languages

Does not occupy drive letters when not used

Supports data, DVD-video, and BD-video images

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. WinCDEmu is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.