Tired of struggling with outdated editing software? Get the revolutionary Luminar for PC Windows and say goodbye to tedious manual photo editing. Enjoy the power of AI-powered tools, unlimited creative possibilities, and a user-friendly interface that makes photo editing effortless. The software combines an advanced set of natural art tools with simple one-click presets so that you can easily edit your photos without knowing all the technical details. It also integrates with Adobe Photoshop, Photoshop Elements, Lightroom Classic, and Photos for macOS and other similar programs. It’s a universal photo editing software that lets you create incredible images with ease.

License: Trial

Author: Skylum Software

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Luminar Photo Editor for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe

File Size:

Luminar Photo Editor Overview

Get creative with your photography with Luminar for PC Windows. An all-in-one photo editing solution, you can edit images directly in Adobe Photoshop, Photoshop Elements, and Lightroom Classic with Luminar’s powerful filters and AI-powered tools. Create stunning images without having to leave your workflow – and do more than you ever thought possible. Luminar includes over 100 automated ways to fix your photos, but it also offers manual adjustment options as well. The program also supports OpenCL support for Nvidia and AMD graphics cards for enhanced performance on full-resolution photos.

This is a professional photo editor designed to help you make the best photos. Add presets, or layer effects to get exactly what you’re looking for quickly – no matter your skill level. You can also do some amazing effects such as disappearing people, water effects, and many others. From retouching and enhancing your images to sharing them with family and friends, Luminar can do it all for you.

Overall, Luminar is a powerful photo editor for Windows with quick and easy editing tools, capable of making all kinds of edits from color grading to dodging and burning to HDR. It is powered by powerful and sophisticated photo editor tools to help you edit your pictures, and change the brightness, contrast, and color for any photo without makeup.

Features of Luminar Photo Editor for PC

Adaptive user interface that you can adjust to your workflow

Workspaces that give quick access to the editing tools you need

One-click presets to quickly enhance your images

Noise reduction

Layers with blend modes

Custom textures

Editing brushes and masking for the ultimate in selective editing

Non-destructive editing

Raw converter and processor

JPEG, TIFF, and other popular files support the greatest flexibility

Plug-in and Photos extension support

Batch processing

Social sharing

Dozens of photo filters to edit, enhance and fix your photos

Powerful object removal and clone and stamp tools

Crop and transform

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 3 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 3 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

