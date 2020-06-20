Avast Secure Browser latest version download free setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Avast Secure Browser is a free, fast and secure browser for Microsoft Windows developed by Avast Software. The program focuses on Internet security and privacy protection, it is based on Chromium. Avast Secure Browser offer built in privacy features to hide your identity and cover your digital footprint, secure your personal info and also automatically block annoying ads while you browse. You can keep surf, shop and bank securely no interruptions. This application does exactly what it states it will do, gives you a private browser to keeps your browsing anonomys.

License: Free

Author: Avast Software

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Avast Secure Browser

File Size: 3 Mb

The Avast Secure Browser seems to surf the Net at about the same speed as the Chromium base Browser, and with the same visual results. There is no learning curve. You may find some miner differences but essentially it functions the same. Avast Secure Browser is a must have, if you don’t like the idea of some marketing gathering information on all my web activity, and I don’t like the idea of anyone selling that information. With this application browser you can do what you can, because you will going to just browsing.

Avast Secure Browser does what it says, it blocks ads and tracking bots very well. This application really a private browser, it claims to erase your cookies, clear your history and cache after you exit the browser. This software works like Brave Browser, UC Browser, Opera Browser and other secure browsers. There is a bookmark feature and you can import any site and you will have figured out how to bookmark a web page easily like Chromium.

This is a really good tool because your PC do not grab any cookies so the publicist can not detect. I recommend this browser for someone who is looking for a browser with a flash and a secure web browser. Overall, Avast Secure Browser is the best private browser like AVG Secure Browser ever created and you must try this one.

Features of Avast Secure Browser

Adsense blocked

Video Downloader that offers to download videos being watched

Browsing mode that is designed to protect the user

A password manager and form auto-filler

Anti tracking and anti fingerprinting

Anti Phishing

Cache and history cleaner plug-in

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA or AMD equivalent

