Unsure of your next steps after mastering the basics? Subtitle Workshop is a free, user-friendly editor for PC users. It supports input and output files in a wide array of formats and has an advanced built-in toolset for performing common tasks. If you’re looking for an easier way to create subtitles, look no further. With Subtitle Workshop, you can easily convert, edit, synchronize and fine-tune your subtitles to make them look natural on the screen. Whether you’re a professional subtitler, a language learner, or even just a hobbyist, feel confident that Subtitle Workshop is the perfect choice for you.

License: Free

Author: Andrey Spiridonov

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Subtitle Workshop for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe

File Size:

Subtitle Workshop Overview

Subtitle Workshop is a free application for creating, editing, and converting text-based subtitle files. It includes a comprehensive array of tools and functions that allow you to create subtitles quickly and easily. Subtitle Workshop supports over 50 (currently) subtitle formats via the Subtitle API library, including DVD subtitles formats such as VobSub and AviSynth. The program also allows you to save subtitles in a custom user-defined file format that can then be opened by Subtitle Workshop or any other application supporting this format. This wide range of features makes it perfect for users who need to create or edit subtitles in any format.

You’ll be able to edit, translate, or delete subtitles with a few clicks of your mouse. You can import a wide range of video formats, audio, and subtitle tracks, and even preview your project in real-time before exporting. Subtitle Workshop is the only free software to offer this level of functionality. It also provides editing options and synchronization algorithms for professionally produced videos in various languages.

With Subtitle Workshop you can create and edit subtitles for your movie or video without getting lost in the technical details. Open your first-time subtitle and discover what all the fuss is about. The UI is highly customizable with multi-language support for changing window titles, fonts, colors, and shortcuts.

Features of Subtitle Workshop for PC

Supports converting between, creating, opening, editing, and saving

User-friendly, multi-language, customizable interface

A vast array of customizable tools and functions for automatic timing and text manipulations

Comprehensive customizable system for automatic or manually detecting

Supports style tags (bold, italic, underline) and color tags in the subtitle text

Supports displaying and manipulating the timing pauses

Multi-level Undo-Redo system

Integrated video player with customizable subtitles preview and full-screen mode

Offers various information about the subtitle file

Supports the usage of external Pascal scripts

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

