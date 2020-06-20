AVG Secure Browser latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. AVG Secure Browser is a free and secure browser based Chromium by AVG Technologies for Microsoft Windows. This is one of the best free and secure browsers like Avast Secure Browser that currently exist in the market. The application is easy and fast to use, has it’s own integrated vpn, has very strong privacy options compared to other platforms. AVG Secure Browser is a easy to maneuver and use, has a simple but secure interface, you can use it on a personal and business level.

AVG Secure Browser totally customizable and with which you can find what you need through the search bar or through quick access. It is also possible for users to import bookmarks, passwords and history from other browsers. Although what differentiates AVG Secure Browser is that it has a bet on speed so the browser is optimized to be very fast and load in memory only the indispensable for the operation. The browser also has support for plugins to extend us to add new features, personally the best plugins.

This browser has helped a lot because with AVG Secure Browser you can do many activities such as entering the bank, open social networks application, open chat browsers, do research and much more. It is a fairly complete browser in its functions and tools, what you look for you find it. As for security, that it is the best for the work because the existing vulnerabilities are in the vast majority of other browsers.

AVG Secure Browser is a little known operator but it works the same, with some differences than browsers like Chrome or Firefox. Whoever tries this browser stays with it because it is much more complete than others, with more options and tools to search, find, capture, configure and communicate with others. I recommend AVG Secure Browser to all those who are looking for a browser with a good interface and that is especially fast loading the web pages.

Features of AVG Secure Browser

Private Browsing mode

Automatically blocks ads

Seamless integration with AVG AntiVirus and AVG Secure VPN

Forces HTTPS encryption

Help mask your browser’s fingerprint

Protects you against tracking scripts

No installing, configuring or adjusting your browser settings

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

