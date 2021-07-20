Yuzu is an experiment. Yuzu is a work-in-progress Nintendo Switch emulator, but already some games are showing promise. Developed by The Yuzu Team, the same folks who make Citra, and released to the public on Jan. 14, Yuzu (short for “Yuzu Game Emulator”) is an experimental Nintendo Switch emulator that’s still in super-early stages of development. Yuzu is a Nintendo Switch emulator, in early development. Yuzu is not an official Nintendo product. The developers are not affiliated with Nintendo in any way.

Yuzu Switch Emulator Overview

Yuzu is an experimental, open-source emulator for the Nintendo Switch. It does not run commercial games yet but will eventually be capable of doing so. The name “Yuzu” was chosen because yuzu is small, tart citrus fruit, which is the primary ingredient in an Shōchū Liqueur called Sukan, commonly made in Osaka and Kyoto, where the Yuzu hails from. Yuzu is said to be faster and more accurate than Citra Emulator and runs games like Super Smash Brothers on PC. You can download the program here.

The Yuzu project aims to be the first Nintendo Switch Emulator running commercial games. It is written in C++ and uses the OpenGL API as well as the SDL cross-platform library. Currently, it can run some simple homebrew games and most of the video demos from the “NintenDomination” YouTube channel. You can even play such games as Super Mario Odyssey, Catherine: Full Body, A Hat in Time, Dragon Quest XI, Bravely Default II, Dark Souls, Xenoblade Chronicles, Tony Hawk Pro Skater, World of Final Fantasy, Crash Bandicoot 4, Pokemon Let’s Go, Mario and Rabbids, and The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening on your PC.

Yuzu is an experiment looking to prove that a development environment for the Switch can be free and open-source. It aims to explore the Switch’s inner workings, peek at what’s happening on the screen, and even inject custom code into games to change how they behave.

Features of Yuzu Switch Emulator for PC

Yuzu uses a network service called Boxcat as

Yuzu also offers a resolution rescaling

That simulates docked

Undocked and beyond-native resolutions

Shader Decompiler Rewrite

Asynchronous Pipeline Creation

Vulkan Pipeline Caching

System Requirements

Processor: Intel Core i3 or AMD Processor

RAM: 3 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 4 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: OpenGL 4.6 or Vulkan 1.1 compatible hardware and drivers are mandatory

