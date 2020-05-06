Chromium browser latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Chromium is a free and open source web browser by Google Inc. The user interface is minimalist and easy to use for everyone and most importantly because it is accessible and compatible with all operating systems. It’s work perfectly on Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows Vista and Windows XP. Like Google Chrome, Chomium has a great and convenient feature because you can log into Chrome with your Google email address and it will remember all of your settings and customizations. This feature is convenient and very time-saving since I have access to my preferences.

License: Free

Author: Google Inc

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Chromium

File Size: 50 Mb

The Chromium code is also widely used by other parties to create their own browsers, such as Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Yandex Browser, Avast Secure Browser, Comodo Dragon Browser and many more. Chromium has an exceptionally good security system that allows you to monitor your activity while using the browser. Chromium loads a lot of content automatically, so the search engine is fast, but it can not make other things on your computer a little slower.

Chromium is an absolutely free browser both on installing and using it. It is very fast when it comes to browsing any site like social media site, web streaming site, gaming site, news site, and etc. It supports most of the web pages unlike the other browsers. You can create a shortcut on his best webpage by setting it out as a bookmark. You can also save your password like Google Chrome the hassle of having to login again.

I highly recommended this browser for anyone like Chrome and recommended to anyone looking for a secure and reliable Internet browser that works with any operating system. The reason I recommend it is because it’s fast and user friendly. Chromium is convenient especially for those people who want Access to their Internet preferences.

Features of Chromium

Easy to use

Fast and Secure browsing

Auto-update capability

Integrated Adobe Flash Player

API keys for some Google services

Optimized for quick browsing

Supports Extensions and Themes

Open Source and Customizable

Secure Preferences

Privacy Protection

Web search engines

DNS Services

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA or AMD equivalent

