Google Authenticator or Windows Authenticator latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Google Authenticator is a free authenticator tool developed by Google Inc. Users can using google authenticator as the main primary two factor authentication mechanism when login in to critical systems. The application will generate special codes that allow you to sign in to accounts on various sites that used. The application can add any kind of account such as email, cloud drive or any other application as two factor authentication mechanism. With Google Auth and its two step verification when you sign in, users can prevent the theft of your data.

Google Authenticator is an excellent solution because by using a double identity verification system when logging in to multiple sites. Another advantage of Google Auth was the ability to add an unlimited number of accounts. Google Authenticator is that it needs to be integrated by the administrator for us to bypass account protection. The only drawback of Google Authenticator is that this application is not compatible with all sites, although the number of compatible sites is continuously improving.

Google Auth support for time-based RFC 6238 authenticators. It also supports Steam’s SteamGuard and trading confirmations. Supports many Bitcoin trading websites such as Coinbase, Gemini, Circle, Bitstamp, BTC-e, Cryptsy. By using Google authenticator anyone can add their account for two factor authentication enabled mode by using QR code or a secret key. It generates a secondary key when we login to a particular system without this secret key we couldn’t access the system.

Google Auth is the best free two factor authentication tool it totally free and anyone can use it easily. Google Authenticator allows you to protect important accounts from unauthorized access. Overall, Google Authenticator is a solution of use to provide you with an additional layer of protection.

Features of Google Authenticator

Support for time-based RFC 6238 authenticators

Supports Steam’s SteamGuard and trading confirmations

Supports many Bitcoin trading websites such as Coinbase, Gemini, Circle, Bitstamp, BTC-e, Cryptsy

Displays multiple authenticators simultaneously

Codes displayed and refreshed automatically or on demand

Data is protected with your password, locked to Windows machine or account, or a YubiKey

Additional password protection per authenticator

Restore features for supported authenticators

Hot-key binding with standard or custom actions, such as code notification, keyboard input, and copy to clipboard

Portable mode preventing changes to other files

Import and export in UriKeyFormat and from Authenticator Plus for Android

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

