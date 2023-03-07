Would you like to know what changes were made from one version of a document to another? ExamDiff makes it easy. You’ll be able to examine the changes between any two versions of an Excel worksheet or PowerPoint presentation file, PowerPoint Show, or plain text file. Just load both files into ExamDiff and see a color-highlighted side-by-side comparison. ExamDiff is a lightweight software that runs in Windows, allows instant comparisons of different versions of a file, and can be used to confirm whether a document or presentation has been changed by unauthorized users.

License: Free

Author: PrestoSoft LLC

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: ExamDiff for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe

File Size:

ExamDiff Overview

ExamDiff is a software program that can load, view and compare two different versions of the same document, or two related documents to see where changes were made. It was designed for students and teachers to review the changes that have been made to a document when revising or adding to a piece of writing. This is a lightweight, and simple software tool that allows you to load two different versions of the same Word document, or two related documents, to see where changes were made. ExamDiff is a good tool for both students and teachers to review the changes that have been made to a document.

As a student, ExamDiff has proven itself valuable to anyone. The differences included additions, deletions, and changes of phrases or word choices that teachers can use to help students rewrite papers or even entire essays to improve quality and make them more readable. In addition, ExamDiff is also useful for educators who want to see how much work students put into their writing assignments, as well as any changes made during the editing process.

ExamDiff helps you figure out what changes were made and by whom. Students can use the tool to see how the changes made to their homework assignment for teacher review. Teachers can use the Document Diff tool to see how students changed and corrected their assignments after giving feedback. Overall, It is a good tool for both students and teachers to review the changes that have been made to a document.

Features of ExamDiff for PC

Automatically detects file changes

One-click re-compare

Drag and drop support

Easy navigation and search

Command line interface

Fully customizable

Compare directories and binary files

Perform three-way diff and merge

Edit files inside comparison panes

Highlight diffs down to the level of words or characters

Highlight syntax and ignore comments

Ignore lines and part of lines matching regular expressions

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

