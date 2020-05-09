Yandex Browser latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Yandex Browser is a fast and secure browser for Microsoft Window by Yandex.ru. The application uses the Blink web browser engine and is based on the Chromium open source project. It supports all latest tecnlogies and standards Chromium project, it is important for who expect something new. It also uses Opera Software Turbo technology to speed web browsing. Yandex Browser is extremely fast and secure to even forget about browser security issues with web sites and content, some additional settings and filters are applied by extensions.

License: Free

Author: Yandex

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Yandex Browser

File Size:

Yandex Browser is super user friendly and it’s not confusing to configure settings. Good layout and good integration with cool add-ons, you can so easily bookmark and use keyboard shortcuts to get where you want. Anyone can love the ability to log in, and as long as you log in somewhere else or anywhere else, everything that I have saved is remembered. It is free so you really can’t go wrong in trying it. Just note that Yandex Browser is going to be compatible with many websites, such as streaming website, blog site, news site and many more.

None of other browser compare to the ease of use and the great additions that Yandex Browser can add right to your browser. You can used this application everyday for work, for student, for teacher or anything. You will use this browser for emailing rather then the email application or something like that. Yandex Browser seems to be the most compatible with other internet programs, it also is very easy to use and has excellent memory for surfing and streaming.

Yandex Browser is easily my favorite web browsers I have used other browsers before like Internet Explorer and Safari Browser. This is my favourite of internet time browser, this it is very popular browser in Rusian, it was my favourite web browser long before it. I recommend this browser to everyone, student, teacher, and etc.

Features of Yandex Browser

Easy to use

Fast and Secure browsing

Optimized for quick browsing

Supports Extensions and Themes

Simple Installation with Intuitive User interface

Shortcuts, Bookmark and Speeddial

DNS spoofing protection

Protecting Wi-Fi

DNSCrypt

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

We don’t provide any keygen, crack, patch or serial number in our site. Yandex Browser is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.