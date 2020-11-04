MyPaint for PC is a free and open sources painting software or editing tools created by MyPaint Contributors for Microsoft Windows. It has a simple interface with many features that make it easy for painters. This application is a nimble, distraction-free, and easy tool for digital painters. It supports graphics tablets made by Wacom, and many similar devices. The standard brushes can emulate traditional media like charcoal, pencils, ink, paint and the function is very well applied in a modern application. It support multiple image format, so you could find and import some standard components to MyPaint.

License: Free

Author: Tumagonx

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: MyPaint for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

The software is a pretty good value for the money and has a lot of capability, it’s like Krita and Pain Tool SAI its heavily orientated towards emulating traditional art. MyPaint it is a good program, very stable and has many of the basic good brushes, you can found auto painting works very well. A good starting program for painting and a good painting program that does not take a lot of hard drive space up on your laptop.

With this application, you can do anything, you can draw caricatures, anime, family photos, object sights, houses, planes, mountains, ships, human objects, plants, animals and any things what you want. Everything in the real world can be applied to this software, if you have the ability. You must learn to understand this software to watch videos on youtube or read a particular book. I began having fun with MyPaint tool as soon as I launched it.

MyPaint features an incredible array of tools and effects. Mind blowing selection of brushes for the ability to easily create realistic hair and fur is awesome and the water-loaded and blending brushes allows for some beautiful effects. Overall, It is great for the beginner and helps you understand the fundamentals of creating paintings from photographs. It also gives you a jump start if you are planning to upgrade to the premium painter program.

Features of MyPaint for PC

Free and open source painting tools or painting software

Pressure sensitive graphics tablet support

Dynamic brush library, standalone for integration into third-party applications

Extensible

Layer management

Simple interface

Gamut masking color wheel

Unlimited canvas not requiring predetermination of image size

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 2 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

