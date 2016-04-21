SUPERAntiSpyware for PC is a free Anti-Malware and Anti-Spyware protection developed by Support Inc. The application will protect your PC from malicious threats from Malware, Spyware, Adware, Trojans, Worms, Ransomware, Hijackers, Parasites, Rootkits, KeyLoggers, and more. The configuration of SUPERAntiSpyware and customization is gratifying, it allows me to adapt the entire detection system as needed. It also protects your files and prevents hackers from holding them hostage and is a lightweight application for many low-end PC. The program is very lightweight and runs smoothly in the background. It has a free version thus its access to a wide variety of people.

License: Free

Author: Support Inc

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: SUPERAntiSpyware for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

SUPERAntiSpyware Overview

SUPERAntiSpyware provides a backup and restores system feature. It provides a great interface thus is easy to use. Real-time scanning helps in catching malicious spam emails and links from IMs. The application also maintains a good report of all the previous scans and issues caught in real-time scanning. You can use the real-time protection feature to protect against scam emails that are actually harmful to users who are not that technically advanced to spot the difference.

SUPERAntiSpyware has become old, but it remains a very good program to find and detect spyware on PC. Today SUPERAntiSpyware remains a simple and very good answer when trying to find and remove spyware programs on Windows. You can use SUPERAntiSpyware free edition or use the Professional version for 14 days for free. This application also provides for scheduled scanning which is a good way to prevent any form of malware from infecting the system.

SUPERAntiSpyware is the simplest and easiest to use antispyware program that comes for free and does what it says. It is very good to detect PUPs and tracking cookies, and Trojans, but other spyware programs are not detected. I can recommend is to use two other Antispyware programs after you use SUPERAntispyware.

Features of SUPERAntiSpyware for PC

Detects and Removes Malicious Threats

Stops Ransomware

Easy to Use and Works With Your PC

Easily Removes Browser Cookies

Repairs PC Damage

Proprietary Definitions Database & Daily Updates

Process Interrogation Technology

Multi-Dimensional Scanning

Get Support

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. SUPERAntiSpyware is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.