Adobe Acrobat Reader 8.0 Standard edition for PC is a free, easy-to-use portal document format developed by Adobe Inc. It has the ability to edit PDF, annotate them, sign them and export them as a Word Doc easily. It is also easy to combine two or multiple PDF files into one using this Adobe Acrobat Reader. It allowed annotating the PDF files very easily, it’s also lightweight software so it does not mess up with other running applications. It also takes up little storage space on a computer, making Adobe Reader an easy-to-install program.

License: Free

Author: Adobe Inc

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Adobe Acrobat 8.0 for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Adobe Acrobat 8.0 Overview

Adobe Acrobat Reader is designed and created in order not to generate delays in your computer, and its functions are produced with lightweight. It has a tremendous number of features including snapshots, scan to PDF with OCR, PDF editing, protecting PDF with a digital sign, optimize Adobe PDF output, commenting, export-import comments, night mode, reading the document loud, combine files from multiple applications, maintain individual file security settings, document sharing, and online notes. It has enormous features that you may like, you can even integrate Adobe Reader with Microsoft Word.

Acrobat Reader is a program focused on users without computer skills, it is completely free software. It also allows sharing documents through email by attaching them directly from the platform. Adobe Acrobat Reader 8 offers many of the tools and features that your typical go-to PDF viewers offer, it is much easier to use. With Adobe, you can view a lot of documents and images because the speed is impressive.

It is very hard to find anything to dislike about this program. It does everything you would expect from a free PDF reader. The program has integration with another program so you can share notes between teams. If you are looking for a pdf reader and if you have a small team then this is for you. It’s easy to use and easy to adapt.

Features of Adobe Acrobat 8.0 for PC

Easily create Adobe PDF documents

Scan to PDF with OCR

Convert e-mail to Adobe PDF files

Capture web pages as Adobe PDF files

Create in PDF/A or PDF/X

Combine files from multiple applications

Maintain individual file security settings

Include only the pages you need

Optimize Adobe PDF output

View and print comments

Track reviews and manage comments

Enable digital signatures in Adobe Reader

Enable form features in Adobe Reader

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

