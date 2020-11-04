Borland Turbo C and Turbo C++ for PC is a professional IDE and compiler for C programing language developed by Borland for Microsoft Windows. This version offers many more extre features from its predecessors Turbo C and with full window screen mode available. To run perfectly this software IDE on Windows 7, 8, 8.1 and 10 versions you need .NET Framework 4.5. The program provides user with termination in different types of variables as well as configuration of the code. The biggest hurdle for anyone switching or keeping Borland Turbo C and C++ is the high complexity. Another obstacle to adopting is the fact that there is no standard technology for developing web applications and android.

License: Free

Author: Borland

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Turbo C for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

This code editing software is very complete for now since it has widely configurable editing options, as well as its multilanguage capacity. But, Borland Turbo C++ IDE, not support for extensions or plugins like Visual Studio, Eclipse, XCode, or brand new Integrated Development Environment which makes them also adaptable to different jobs. It also has real-time error detection and debugging mode to advance jobs more complete where it is necessary to avoid errors.

As old IDE, this software functions very well to start editing with different codes or styles since it allows you to differentiate very well the commands from the lines of code. To work and play with this software, when you can edit the codes, you can also first work with the modification of files, compressing or checking the errors to pass to the style check for the project.

Borland C++ and Borland C is still the fastest way to build native applications for Windows, now with the possibility of multi-platform but you can learn for this.

Features of Turbo C for PC

It included a source code editor

Fast compiler

Linker

Offline help file for reference

Included a built-in debugger

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

