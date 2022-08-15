x360ce old version is a lightweight emulator that can mask the presence of various third-party controllers. It gives you the same Xbox 360 experience you get from a real Xbox 360 on your PC. It supports Xbox 360 controllers with XInput and DirectInput modes, and comes with a virtual keyboard. The advantage of this method is that it will not require the exact timing required to make a real controller accept input. A major benefit of XInput is its ability to create an environment where multiple devices can be used simultaneously on a single system.

x360ce is a lightweight emulator that can mask the presence of various third-party controllers and make them visible to the PC Windows as a standard Xbox 360 gamepad that is fully compatible with the latest XInput standard for communication. The emulator is available for Microsoft Windows only. The x360ce emulator runs on top of the DirectX runtime and is compatible with a number of third-party controllers. It emulates the wireless controller features of Microsoft’s official receiver for Windows, allowing you to use a variety of gamepads, joysticks, and steering wheels with your computer. x360ce also supports plugins that can enrich the final result.

This tool creates an x360ce emulator that lets controllers output as a gamepad compatible with the Xbox 360 Controller for Windows. This allows you to play games, such as GTA and PES, using your controller. If you have a Logitech Wheel, get x360ce today and try it out. For example, it lets you play games such as “Grand Theft Auto” (GTA), FIFA, PES, Naruto, One Piece, or “Mafia II” using a Logitech Wheel.

Overall, x360ce old version is an Xbox 360 gamepad emulator for computers. x360ce enables the possibility of wired Xbox 360 gamepads and Microsoft SideWinder gamepads to be used with a computer.

Set Controller x360ce Old Version

Run x360ce.exe

Select the [Controller #] tab page with your controller

Open [Advanced] tab page

Set “Device Type” drop-down list value to: GamePad

Click the [Save] button

Close x360ce Application, run game

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

