Vagrant latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Vagrant is a free and open source software product for building and maintaining portable virtual software developed by HashiCorp. The application designed for VirtualBox, KVM, Hyper-V, Docker containers, VMware Workstation Player, and AWS and many more. Vagrant provides the same, easy workflow regardless of your role as a developer, operator or designer. Vagrant allows users to test out all your builds in a fully virtualized environment on developer laptops. It allows multiple developers to work on the same environment without having to spend time configuring each machine.

License: Free

Author: HashiCorp

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Vagrant

File Size:

Vagrant is a tool for building and distributing development environments. Vagrant was a game changer that revolutionized many aspects of software engineering workflow and is still a useful tool. It’s been helpful for at least getting most development environments to match each other. It’s awesome to be able to do your development locally with whatever configuration you need. This is a great first step when moving your software development workflow into the world of virtualization.

Vagrant goes out to the cloud and retrieves the chosen operating system allowing for the developer to concentrate on the project rather than wasting extra time maintaining copies of development operating system and doing manual installations. This application allow users to set up the exact same development situation for multiple remote working team members. This also makes it very easy to have the same development variables on multiple machines for multiple team members.

Vagrant allows you to have a development environment on a virtual machine that can be configured and shared with others. This software is a marvel of modern computing. Never before has it been so easy to develop in multiple environments on just one pc or laptop.

Features of Vagrant

Vagrant provides easy to configure

Reproducible

Portable work environments built on top of industry standard

Technology and controlled by a single consistent workflow

Help maximize the productivity

Flexibility of you and your team

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 2 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. Vagrant is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.