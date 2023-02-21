Are you ready to give up the frustration and expense of damaged, scratched, or lost Xbox 360 game disks? Xbox Backup Creator is the tool you need. This easy-to-use software will easily back up your game disks as well as burn backups to disk or save them as images on your hard drive for later use. Just install it, select the game you want to be backed up, and sit back and relax while your games are safely copied onto your computer’s hard drive.

License: Free

Author: Redline99

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Xbox Backup Creator for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe

File Size:

Xbox Backup Creator Overview

The Xbox 360 is a very successful and growing gaming system. Everyone should be able to enjoy their boxed copies of these games and still have the ability to play them on the Xbox 360. Using Xbox Backup Creator is easy. Simply plug in a USB flash drive or blank DVD-R and select the game you want to copy from the list. The software will open the burner for you and let you know when it’s done. As an added bonus, any original Xbox games that were installed on the hard drive of your console before the ban are also copied over to your computer! It couldn’t be simpler.

With free-to-download Xbox Backup Creator software, you can make backups of your original games at home any time you like. It makes copies of the original Xbox games as well as Xbox 360 games. It’s perfect for archiving all of those favorite old Xbox games and saves that you’ll never play again. With features such as making copies of original Xbox games as well as Xbox 360 games, you can finally ditch that pile of jewel cases.

Overall, Xbox Backup Creator is a revolutionary new program that has you backing up your games in minutes. Best feature? No more using those annoying DVD disks to play the backups. Could it be? Yes! Now you can connect your USB to your Xbox and play all of your backed-up games right there on your Xbox 360.

Features of Xbox Backup Creator for PC

Easy to use, intuitive interface

It makes copies of the original Xbox games

Create backups of your games both for Xbox

Burn backups on discs

Use the internal burning engine or ImgBurn or Nero if they are installed

Automatically detects the region.

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. Xbox Backup Creator is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.