Genymotion latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Genymotion is fast, lightweight, small, and easy to use Android emulator for PC developed and published by Genymobile. The application will makes it easy to test Android applications as you are developing them. GenyMotion definitely has the best emulators for Android development and tester. It boots much much faster than the official Android emulator, you can simply drag and drop files to emulated device. It allows user to save a lot of time booting up the emulators and testing on different devices. With Genymoion, you can also can have multiple running at once without them killing your computer.

It is a really good application to emulate almost any phone or tablet, so you can have any resolution of phone. It is really fast, comparing with other emulators, it can run or display good. Genymotion is really a good phone emulator, with Genymotion you can find almost any new phone and version and run any application on your PC desktop perfectly. As far as it works pretty well with the virtual and with the real phone indeed. Definitely if you are looking to try an app in many phones, this is your program.

Genymotion app gives more control over how and what you want in your emulator. It can also simulate the WiFi or 2G connection as well as fake GPS location. As a personal and professional application developer, you can use Genymotion for all of your development, debugging and testing. The application is really smoothens the process of development rather than using physical device. It is especially useful when you’ve requirements to test your app for free for personal uses.

If you’re looking for a fast and convenient way for Android app testing and debugging, go for Genymotion. Genymotion is one of the best free Android emulators ever created for Microsoft Windows and Mac OS. The software, which is both powerful and easy to use, will be of interest to the naturally curious, as well as for Android developers.

Features of Genymotion

Fast & easy to use Android emulator

Over 3000 Android configurations

Make better apps

Camera & Capture

Accelerometer & Multitouch

Sms & Call

Disk IO throttling

Network & WiFi

Pixel Perfect

Android ID, IMEI

Open GApps

Clone & Reset

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel HD Graphics or AMD equivalent

