In today’s world of ever-expanding technology, Wi-Fi has become the preferred mode of Internet connectivity for the average user. This is even more so for users with a small network at home. However, there are specific vulnerabilities in Wi-Fi networks that can compromise your password and allow anyone to gain access to your Internet connection and LAN. SoftPerfect WiFi Guard is an essential tool for everyone running a small wireless network and striving to keep it safe and secure. It will alert you if your network is used without your knowledge.

License: Trial

Author: SoftPerfect

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: SoftPerfect WiFi Guard for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe

File Size:

SoftPerfect WiFi Guard Overview

Generally, modern Wi-Fi networks are well protected, but there are a number of weaknesses that can compromise your Wi-Fi password. WiFi Guard is your new one-stop protection from unauthorized access to your WiFi connection. It monitors your network for intruders and alerts you immediately if it finds one. You can also use the app to see if any of your devices have been connected to an unknown network and block them using a blacklist of offenders. With WiFi Guard, you can rest assured that your Wi-Fi is safe, secure, and free from intruders every time you check the logs. This easy-to-use tool monitors all wireless devices that are connected to your network, tracking their location and their time of connection.

Run the network scanner at set intervals, and it will report any unrecognized devices on your network. If you have a small wireless network, you can use SoftPerfect WiFi Guard to keep thieves from grabbing that connection. If any unauthorized device connects to your network, you will be immediately notified and provided with all the information you need to take immediate action.

Overall, this is an essential tool for everyone running a small wireless network and striving to keep it safe and secure. It allows you to monitor the usage of your Wi-Fi network and prevent unauthorized access through an effective software solution.

Features of SoftPerfect WiFi Guard for PC

Easy to use and simple software

Modern Wi-Fi networks

Pings computers and other network devices and displays those online

Detects firewalled computers that do not respond to ping

Scans your network at a specified interval

Immediately alerts you if an unknown device is found

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

