Brave Browser Offline latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Brave Browser is a free, fast and secure web browser developed by Brave Community for Microsoft Windows. The application offers essential tasks are to block the crawlers that come with the ads, block ads on the web, discard cookies and more. Brave Browser also make sure that the browser is complicated to recognize. It is a practical browser with unique privacy and security qualities. Brave Browser also has good protection shields without compromising performance or usability like RAM and Processor used.

License: Free

Author: Brave Community

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Brave Browser Offline

File Size:

The browser presents an excellent alternative to stop all that intrusion and protect your privacy because it natively integrates features for blocking advertising and trackers for users. Brave Browser also has the quality of being perfectly customizable with powerful privacy and security. It has internal features that block threats found on the network, such as Malware. It is presented as an excellent alternative to browsers in the market, like popular web browser such as: Mozilla Firefox, Google Chrome and Opera Browser.

This browser helps you focus on what is important, such as saving time at work. All extensions available on the Google Chrome web store are compatible, so that chrome users will not be affected at all by its use. Brave Browser will increased your productivity because you get what your are looking for without having to go through all the invasive advertising of the network. It is your default browser at the moment you can use it daily and you have really noticed a remarkable change.

The application development to be characterized as a browser whose main functions are to guarantee security and privacy. Thanks to the satisfactory experience with Brave, I can recommend it. If you need to navigate without your data being spied on and without suddenly there is so much publicity on a website, this is the best web browser for you

Features of Brave Browser Offline

Load pages 2x faster on desktop

Load pages up to 8x faster on mobile

We’re not in the personal data business

Customize your shield settings

Security meets simplicity

Sync your devices bravely

Ad blocking

Fingerprinting prevention

Cookie control

HTTPS upgrading

Block scripts

Clear browsing data

Built-in password manager

Form autofill

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 2 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA or AMD equivalent Graphics

