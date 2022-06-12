This small, portable, and freeware application does a great job of converting your BIN CD image file to ISO format. WinBin2Iso is the best tool for you to simply extract data from the image file of your Compact Discs into a separate folder structure. By opening these files in WinBin2Iso, they will be converted and saved as an ISO file – usually with the same name but with a “.iso” extension. The program is small, has a streamlined interface, and supports high-capacity files. Files over 2GB are also no problem and is works on all Windows and Server OS.

License: Free

Author: Nenad Hrg softwareok

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: WinBin2Iso for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

WinBin2Iso Overview

WinBin2Iso is a small and free program for converting your BIN CD images (or DVD/Blu-ray, for that matter) to ISO files which may be more compatible with whatever program you’re using to deal with image files. It’s a very simple tool that works by providing drag-and-drop support as well as the ability to use wildcards when specifying paths. It converts all your BIN CD and DVD images to ISO format which may be more compatible with whatever program you’re using to deal with image files. This includes those over 2GB of files, too. It works on both 32-bit and 64-bit versions of Windows, including Server OS too.

With WinBin2Iso for PC Windows, you’ll be able to convert your BIN CD images (or DVD/Blu-ray, for that matter) to ISO files which may be more compatible with whatever programs or devices you’re trying to use. This means that you can use them in most programs (such as Nero, ImgBurn, and others) that need ISO-Images as a source. There’s no functional difference between the original image and the converted one.

Overall, this is a free and easy way to convert your CD ISO files to the ISO format. WinBin2Iso is a simple, free software to convert your BIN CD images (or DVD/Blu-ray, for that matter) to ISO files for free. It has no additional functionality: it does what it says on the tin. If you want more features, please look elsewhere.

Features of WinBin2Iso for PC

MDF to ISO conversion

BIN to ISO conversion

Extreme small program

Freeware

Low CPU and Resource usage

Optional Portable

Multilingual

Convert BIN CD and DVD images to ISO images

Support BIN and ISO files over 2GB

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

