Sublime Text 2 for PC is a source code editor or IDE software developed by Sublime HQ. It’s a software program that contributes very much to the entire community of developers. For programmers that want their careers accomplished quickly and fast is a fantastic choice. The application is available on Windows, OS X, and Linux, in 32 and 64 bit versions, and one license covers all operating systems. Sublime Text 2, like Sublime Text 1, allows you to extend the editor with Python plugins. The user interface is very intuitive and easy to master and it has built-in support for a wide range of languages.

License: Free

Author: Sublime HQ

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Sublime Text 2 for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Sublime Text 2 Overview

Sublime Text is the contemporary text editor, for each task with C and Python, it’s a software that tends to make it extremely easy to code. It has features including Cross-Platform, Column selection and multi-select editing, Syntax highlight and high contrast display, In-editor code building, Spell checking, Bookmarks, Distraction-free editing, A full Python API, General UI polish, Goto Anything, Instant Project Switch, Multiple Selection, A modern tab implementation, A sidebar is available, and more.

It’s a great choice regardless of what you’re trying to build. Sublime Text has saved countless hours and made the experience more enjoyable, given all of the options and tools it is offering it’s still able to deal with large files. You can also get hundreds of plugins to add functionality to your current text editor. There is an extensive amount of add-ons with a strong community that will allow you to perfectly customize it to suit your needs.

The main problem is that it is not very user friendly for beginner developers, there are lots of hidden features. You also need to learn a bunch of shortcuts to make use of the really interesting features. But, I will recommend Sublime Text to anyone who wants a fast and reliable code editor, especially if you’re gonna be working with multiple languages.

Features of Sublime Text 2 for PC

Cross-Platform

Column selection and multi-select editing

Syntax highlight and high contrast display

In-editor code building

Spell checking

Bookmarks

Distraction-free editing

A full Python API

General UI polish

Goto Anything

Instant Project Switch

Multiple Selection

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

