ZeroBrane Studio IDE latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. ZeroBrane Studio is a free and open source IDE developed by Paul Kulchenko for Windows. ZeroBrane Studio is very advanced, it has tons of great features and plugins. It’s lightweight application, support with code completion, syntax highlighting, code analyzer, live coding, and debugging. It’s much simpler than Eclipse, Visual Studio Code, Atom Text Editor or any other open source IDE. ZeroBrane Studio is it offers many, many features but still manages to have a great performance. It also provides easy integration with almost any type of database, without interruptions or errors.

The IDE supports debugging for LÖVE, Corona, Moai, Gideros, Marmalade Quick, Cocos2d-x, and other engines for games development. It also supports general Lua debugging for Wireshark, GSL shell, Adobe Lightroom, Lapis, Moonscript, OpenResty, Nginx, Redis, Torch7 and more. ZeroBrane Studio also provides several unique features: live coding for immediate feedback, Markdown formatting in comments for providing instructions.

ZeroBrane Studio designed is feature rich and extensible for experienced developers, yet simple and instantly usable for beginners. The IDE has a lot of features which makes your job easier while you are developing something and what you need for your project. It also has many great features that help you format your code and keep it clean. You will be able to integrate it with lots of platforms and technologies, great documentation and easy to use.

It’s a complete IDE for various application development. It provides all the latest technologies and frameworks supported out of the box. You have to follow step by step or you’ll have some configuration issues with your project. Definitely I will recommend IDE ZeroBrane Studio for anyone, it’s IDE standard for now. Overall, This is preferred tool for many application development.

Features of ZeroBrane Studio

Small, portable, open-source, and cross-platform

Auto completion for functions

Syntax highlighting and folding for 110+ languages

Project view with auto-refresh and ability to hide files

Interactive console to test Lua code

Integrated debugger with support for local and remote debugging

Live coding with Lua

Multi-language support

50+ extension packages in the package repository

Fuzzy search for files

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

