There are many benefits to maintaining a cleaner computer, such as reclaiming wasted hard drive space and improving system performance. Everyone knows that cleaning the disk placed on your computer will help speed it up, but which disk cleaner can really clean junk files from your pc and boost your computer’s performance? Wise Disk Cleaner includes a fast intelligent disk defragment engine which improves the overall performance of your PC by defragmenting and re-arranging files stored on Your Hard Disk. And Wise Disk Cleaner also allows you to securely erase private record history on your computer.

License: Free

Author: WiseCleaner

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Wise Disk Cleaner for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Wise Disk Cleaner Overview

The application can clean Internet histories, cache files, and cookies of Internet Explorer, Chrome, Firefox, Opera, and Safari browsers. It also detects and cleans all other traces caused by Windows System, components, and other applications. You can specify the content to include or exclude in the scan and select drives to scan. After Wise Disk Cleaner finishes cleaning unwanted files in your system, you will find that your PC runs faster, and you gain more valuable hard disk space in seconds.

The program’s interface is represented by a small, standard window with an uncomplicated layout that displays the current state of your hard drive’s fragmented file index. Wise Disk Cleaner Free is completely free. Even the least experienced user can easily remove junk files with this tool. There are files of all kinds, such as temporary files that applications should delete when they’re no longer needed, obsolete backup files, old event log files.

Overall, Those junk files waste your disk space and slow down the speed of your PC, hurt your privacy and make your PC vulnerable to errors and crashes! Use Smart Disk Cleaner to clean those junk files with a click. Anyone can download it for free and enjoy the free automatic updates and technical support by email.

Features of Wise Disk Cleaner for PC

Freeware and Low CPU Usage

Scheduled Automatic Disk Cleaning

Securely Cleans Up Useless Files and Makes Your Computer Run Faster

Cleans Internet History and Other Traces on Your Computer – Protecting Your Privacy

Improve Your PC performance by defragging and re-arranging files on Your Disk

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

