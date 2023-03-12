Are you a PHP developer but do not want to care about Windows Server, Apache, and MySQL installation? With AppServ for PC Windows, you can quickly turn your PC into a Web Server and a Database Server with minimum effort. Our editor team around the world will help you and provide support during the development process. It will be easy to get started with programming. You can develop applications by using Apache + PHP + MySQL software environment. Without any trouble or setting up, you can start to use it immediately. Don“t need any skills for this product. To run it on your Windows system, you only need 1 gig processor, 512MB RAM, and a local network connection to your network server.

AppServ Overview

The AppServ for PC Windows is a software that brings three powerful pieces of software together and makes them available for you in one package. AppServ is a very simple Apache + PHP + MySQL package for programming in a Windows environment. The software enables you to host websites, develop web applications and run MySQL within the protected environment of your own PC with improved stability and security, while providing all the necessary components and services required to set up a working Web Server like Apache HTTP Server, PHP, MySQL Database and FTP server.

Your PC can be a Web Server and Database Server. Great for learning, or use it as your own personal website or blog. Our AppServ only needs 20 seconds to make Apache, PHP, and MySQL installed on your PC without any configuring. You can install “Apache+PHP+MySQL” on your PC as an all-in-one server, without any additional configuration and start programming.

Through this simple approach, you could save lots of time and effort. If you are going to develop the application by yourself and share only the information with friends or family members, then don’t need to pay more for it. Choosing “AppServ” will be a wise choice for you.

Features of AppServ for PC

Free and easy to use

Web Server

Apache Web Server

PHP Script Language

MySQL Database

phpMyAdmin Database Manager

Offers you tools for fast and easy server creation

Contains installation packages for several common server apps

Compatible with modern versions of Windows

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

