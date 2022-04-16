Udemy-dl is a simple python based utility to download courses from Udemy for personal offline use. It supports downloading videos/lectures/projects etc of a course and storing them into any directory you wish. This tool is written with the simple motive that you can fetch the course materials while they are freely available, convert them, and can view it at any time you want on your local machine. It uses the popular Courses API and downloads the videos using FFmpeg, it can keep track of your watched status across multiple devices and Udemy accounts.

License: Free

Author: r0oth3x49

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Udemy-dl Udemy Downloader for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Udemy-dl is a simple python application that lets you download your Udemy Courses, in their entirety, so that you can watch them at your leisure! This utility uses the Udemy API to make downloading as easy as possible. You can download video and audio files (both MP4 and WEBM formats are currently supported), by either using the CLI or downloading a course through the website. This tool is an open-source python-based course downloading the tool from Udemy. This tool can download all Udemy courses, professors, and lecture videos offline for personal use and won’t require an internet connection for course download after the first time it has been downloaded with udemy-dl.

This program allows you to download Udemy courses. When you have registered for a course, you can watch the videos online in the browser and download them later for offline viewing. Udemy has started encrypting the video streams, so this is currently the only way to download video content. You can download a course on Udemy, and watch it when you want, at home or on the beach, night or day.

Udemy-dl is a python based utility to download courses from Udemy for personal offline use. It is not meant as a replacement for the Udemy video player, nor can it be used for pirated material. Udemy has started to encrypt many of the course videos, so downloading may be impossible/illegal. However, Udemy-dl can create course videos that cannot be retrieved from Udemy’s servers, thus you get an offline course and no DRM is involved.

Features of Udemy-dl Udemy Downloader for PC

Added proper session management

Resume capability for a course video

Added proper logging errors and warnings

Support multiple courses download from file

Supports organization and individual Udemy users both

Added support to download hls-based streams if available

Added functionality to reset lecture number to start from 1

Added switch for session caching on demand

Convert WebVTT to SRT but do not delete WebVTT

Skip fetching HLS streams, This will make the fetching fast

List down course contents and video resolution, suggest the best resolution

Download/skip all available subtitles for a video

Download specific chapters in a course

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

