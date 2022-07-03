Impossible to recover accidentally deleted partitions and files? Really want to get back files from lost or deleted NTFS partitions? No matter whether you have reformatted, re-partitioned, reinstalled or upgraded the Windows system. If your system is based on Windows 7, Vista, Windows 10, 11, 8, and Windows XP, MiniTool Partition Wizard can help you fully recover lost Windows partitions and files with ease. If your computer is giving you trouble, or if you’ve lost valuable data from a hard drive, MiniTool Partition Wizard will pry open your PC and recover all that information very fast.

License: Trial

Author: MiniTool Software Ltd

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: MiniTool Partition Wizard for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

MiniTool Partition Wizard Overview

A partition has been deleted or got lost? No problem. MiniTool Partition Wizard Free Edition can help you recover lost partitions due to not formatted, not recognized, damaged, deleted, or removed. MiniTool Partition Wizard Free Edition is a simple partition manager designed to help you manage disk space more efficiently on your hard disk and other storage devices. In addition to its disk management capabilities, MiniTool Partition Wizard Free Edition also allows users like you to recover deleted or lost partitions after accidentally removing, formatting, or reformatting hard disks.

This is a partition recovery software for Windows that allows recovering deleted partitions. This powerful tool provides easy-to-use wizards and two operation modes to help you easily perform the tasks of partition restoration and deleted data recovery. It can also recover lost, deleted, or damaged volumes with the dynamic volume feature and enables the creation of new logical drives by using available space. Its wide range of supported file systems ensures that almost everyone is covered. It supports partition recovery from IDE, SCSI, SATA, and external drives of all types.

Overall, MiniTool Partition Wizard is a useful partition recovery software for retrieving lost, deleted, or formatted partitions. It can help you recover your data from deleted/lost partitions with less effort. In addition to partition, MiniTool Partition Wizard also supports logical data recovery and file recovery.

Features of MiniTool Partition Wizard for PC

Disk Partition Management

Check Disk Partition

Extend System Partition

Disk Partition Conversion

Create/ Delete/ Format Partition

Wipe Partition

SSD 4K Alignment

Disk Benchmark

Space Analyzer

Move/Resize Partition

Merge partition

Format partition

Set Partition Primary/Logical

Convert FAT32 to NTFS

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

