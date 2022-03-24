Looking for a fast and simple way to monitor your computer’s performance? Wise System Monitor is the perfect tool to get you started. With its easy-to-use interface and helpful features, you can easily get every piece of useful information about your system. Complete with live graphs, in-depth statistics, and numerous customizable features, Wise System Monitor will give you everything you need to keep up with your computer’s activity. If you are looking for a free and useful tool to watch how your computer behaves when performing a variety of tasks on it, look no further.

License: Free

Author: WiseCleaner

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Wise System Monitor for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Wise System Monitor Overview

Wise System Monitor for PC Windows is a free system monitoring software that allows you to monitor process, CPU, memory, and network traffic on your PC. Wise System Monitor gives you a simple way to achieve that. Process Monitor gives users a clear and neat list of all the processes run by users, including the full path of executable, memory consumption, and much more. Our users can simply click any process to learn details about it, like version information, file size, visited webpages, and network activity. Get alerted by high system resource usage or processes issues so that you can take them immediately.

Several very useful features, such as multi-monitor support, network traffic analysis, tools for system optimization and monitoring. The vast amount of information on the screen at once without making you feel confused. It’s suitable for users who are not familiar with system performance and behavior as well as for professional computer users to analyze your hardware and software status.

Wise System Monitor is free and easy-to-use software. Overall, Wise System Monitor is a free and simple-to-use system monitoring tool. It allows you to view and manage all running processes on your system. This program is great for anyone who wants to keep an eye on how much resources individual programs consume.

Features of Wise System Monitor for PC

A simple and yet comprehensive PC monitoring tool

Keep An Eye on all the running processes

Display hardware components and system Info in both a brief and detailed manner

Floating Windows enables you to get your PC Info at A glance

Low CPU usage & compatible with almost all Windows versions

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. Wise System Monitor is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.