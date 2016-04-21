Windows 7 All in One ISO download offline installer is a six Windows 7 Editions Genuine ISO DVD from Official MSDN by Microsoft Inc. Though Microsoft has recently launched Windows 8, Windows 8.1, and 10 but still people are more tilted towards Windows 7. With Windows 7 you can manage lots of open programs, documents, and browser windows easily with thumbnail and full-screen previews. You can also get around your PC faster with the improved taskbar. It has a great emphasis on security and stability, also the installation process is simple and smooth, after installation, it loaded without a hitch.

License: Trial

Author: Microsoft Inc

OS: Windows 7

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Windows 7 All in One for 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Windows 7 All in One ISO Overview

Windows 7 All In One has been specially designed to allow you to reinstall, repair, and restore any PC or Laptop. It has all those things which are required for your work and entertainment and most importantly it is stable. System restore can be used to return a Windows 7 computer back to factory settings, making your computer run like new. This version included: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 7 Starter, Windows 7 Home Basic, Windows 7 Home Premium, Windows 7 Professional, and Windows 7 Ultimate 32 and 64 bit version.

Windows 7 has got a very catchy interface with a visually appealing environment. This item was exactly as stated, it made a challenging job so much easier. This software installed beautifully, and when we reran the activation, Microsoft immediately confirmed it. This program it comes with a windows 7 install disk, and then it also comes with a driver disk that contains a ton of drivers for motherboards, ethernet ports, audio drivers, wifi drivers, etc. It’s very familiar with it, and you can control Windows 7 according to your needs, you can control automatic updates etc.

This is a master recovery disk for any PC that you have that is running Windows 7. It does not matter what version Starter, Home, Pro, Ultimate and etc. This worked well with the drivers also. Overall, Windows 7 has got some awesome features that have made it the most favorite among all the time.

Features of Windows 7 All in One for PC

Windows 7 Home Premium 32 and 64 bit

Windows 7 Professional 32 and 64 bit

Windows 7 Ultimate 32 and 64 bit

Windows 7 Enterprise 32 and 64 bit

With hand written recognition features

With support for virtual hard disks

Enhanced boot performance

New Windows Media Centre has been included

Improved taskbar with many visual changes

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core With 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 16 Gb Hard Disk Space

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. You will need a valid product key or license key to get full version of Windows 7 All in One.